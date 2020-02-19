Knoxville, IL area golf course to close and return to farmland

Laurel Greens Golf Club is set to close and return to farmland.

KNOXVILLE, Ill. — The owners of a golf course east of Knoxville, Illinois have decided to close the course.

It was announced on Thursday, February 13 that Laurel Greens Golfers Club would close and return to farmland.

"We are sorry that it is no longer feasible to operate Laurel Greens Golf facility and will be going back to farm ground," read a post on the course's Facebook page. "Thanking all the golfers for the memories!"