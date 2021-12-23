Last-minute shoppers buy local for Christmas

One local business in Moline is pushing through product shortages just days before Christmas.

MOLINE, Ill. — With only two days before Christmas, shoppers search high and low for their last-minute gifts.

Amy Trimble, owner of Watermark Corners in Moline, said this Christmas season was one of the best she's seen in sales in 23 years. Trimble credits their consistent customers to people being excited to shop in person again and their new in-store wine bar.

"We knew we needed to do something to just bring joy and to have people excited to be out and be together again," said Trimble. "So that was kind of where the idea of the bar was born."

Customers said although they've shopped online this season they miss the little things of shopping in person.

"It's good to be able to just actually come in without knowing what you want and take a look around and see what there is to see," Kristi Anderson, Watermark Corners customer.

Trimble says even with the sales success they still had some challenges this holiday season.

"Most of our things that have been super popular when we've tried to reorder, the companies are out until next year," said Trimble.

Anticipating the customer rush, they ordered products as early as August.

"The good news is we have such a broad range of merchandise that if we can't get one company in, we can get something else similar in or something to kind of take its place," said Trimble.

The store has a happy hour sale every Thursday from 4-6 p.m.