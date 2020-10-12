LaSalle Veterans Home administrator fired after COVID-19 outbreak

On Monday, December 8, the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs announced that aministrator Angela Melbrech would be fired and replaced in the interim by Acting Assistant Director Anthony Vaughn.

Governor J.B. Pritzker commented on the incident, saying, "The independent investigation into the actions of leadership and staff will continue, as will our work with the federal veterans administration experts to ensure that all of our veterans homes are fully in compliance with all required health and safety measures."