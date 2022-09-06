2 dead after explosion at rural LaSalle home Saturday

Information about the explosion is limited, but authorities confirmed the home's residents died due to their injuries.

LA SALLE, Ill. — Two people have died in a house explosion in north rural LaSalle, according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to the explosion at a residence in the 3100 block of E. 3rd Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Information about the incident was initially limited, but in a Facebook post later published on Sept. 4, the department identified one of the victims as 59-year-old Robert Waters, who lived in the home.

Autopsy results confirmed Waters died of injuries caused by the explosion and authorities do not suspect foul play.

The other victim, a woman who also lived at the address, was airlifted to the hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries. The sheriff's office said that further information, including her identity, will be released in the future.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Authorities said the explosion was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.

Among the agencies investigating the explosion are the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to The Pantagraph.

MORE FROM NEWS 8: Drug bust in LaSalle County results in Rock Island woman's arrest