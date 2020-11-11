LaSalle County attorney offering free legal advice to businesses fighting mitigation efforts

Kristen McDaniel says about 50 businesses across Region Two have given her a call, and none have faced legal action just yet.

PERU, Illinois — An attorney in LaSalle County is offering legal help at no charge to businesses owners who may face legal action for keeping their dining rooms open during mitigation efforts due to the pandemic.

"(Business owners are) scared of losing their liquor and gaming licenses so we're just trying to explain to them that the governor's suggestions aren't law," Kristen McDaniel, KAM Law Owner and Attorney, says. "We're explaining them they can't lose their licenses without a hearing."

McDaniel says about 50 businesses across Region Two have given her a call.

"If we face liquor commission hearings, if we face gaming commission hearings, if we face the health department, what they do is refer to the state's attorney's office for prosecution, I'll be there all the way with these people," she says.

She says the businesses she's talked to, like Edge's Tap and Rawfully Yours Juice Bar and Cafe, haven't faced legal consequences in court just yet.

"We all care about each other, but we all still have to live our lives," Ron Edgecomb, Edge's Tap Owner, says.

Jeff and Sandy Hoos own Rawfully Yours Juice Bar and Cafe, and they say they need someone on their side.

"There's many businesses that are closing left and right right now," Sandy says. "It's becoming a domino effect. It's going to affect more and more people if businesses have to close for good."