Large industrial fire in Peru ruled an accident by firefighters

A firefighter said it happened at about 8:30 Friday night. The blaze has been ruled as an accidental fire.

PERU, Illinois — Several departments responded to a building fire Friday night in Peru.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on July 14 near the old Westclox building, a firefighter told News 8 on Saturday. The Western Clock Company was a manufacturing business in Peru, which operated in the community for more than a century, according to the Westclox Museum's website.

The firefighter also said it happened in the old factory portion of the area, which is behind several other businesses. The fire did not spread to any other buildings, and no other businesses were impacted. The firefighter said all businesses in the area are back open as of Saturday afternoon.

It is unclear how many fire departments responded to the scene. However, the Peru firefighter said crews were on scene for about three hours to contain and put out the fire. Crews reported the fire was out just after 11 p.m. on Friday in a department Facebook Post.

The fire department reported no injuries from this fire. The department has ruled this fire to be accidental, the firefighter told News 8.

