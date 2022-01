Intense flames were seen shooting through the roof late Saturday night.

COLONA, Ill. — A large fire broke out at a laundromat in Colona late Saturday night.

Multiple crews were called to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. Jan. 15 on 1st Avenue and Illinois Route 84.

Authorities believe a dryer machine may have started the blaze.

News 8 was told that no one was inside the building at the time.