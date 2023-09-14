Lane restrictions in effect at Moline Arsenal Bridge

The project timeline was updated to avoid conflicts with the upcoming QC marathon.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Rock Island Arsenal Directorate of Public Works is restricting access on the Moline Arsenal Bridge as crews work to repair the bridge's extension joint.

Restrictions went into effect on Sept. 14 and are expected to last through Sept. 20. Repairs will start on the outbound (west) lane and then change to the inbound (east) lane.

The off-ramp from Rock Island Arsenal to River Drive will be closed to outgoing traffic while the outbound lane is being repaired. Outbound traffic will be able to leave via the 14th St. gate.

When work swaps to the inbound lane, the on-ramp from River Drive to the Arsenal will be closed. Inbound traffic can still enter from the 14th St. gate. Flaggers will control traffic when drivers are restricted to a single lane at the construction zone.

The ramp and lane closures will only be active from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.