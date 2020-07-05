x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

local

Labor deal averts strike at dozens of Illinois nursing homes

The two-year contract would increase workers' pay to at least $15 per hour and guarantee additional bonus pay during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: AP
Certified nurse's assistants stand during an informational picket outside The Villa at Windsor Park nursing home on Chicago's Southside on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Staff at dozens of Illinois nursing homes called off a strike set to begin Friday after the workers’ union reached a tentative deal with nursing home owners that union officials said would help safeguard both staff and residents during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Staff at dozens of Illinois nursing homes have called off a strike set for Friday morning after the workers' union reached a deal with nursing home owners.

Certified nursing assistants and food service and housekeeping employees were among those planning to walk out at 44 facilities starting Friday morning. 

Staff at 20 more facilities planned to follow on Tuesday. 

The Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois Indiana announced the tentative deal on a two-year contract Thursday.  

It would increase workers' pay to at least $15 per hour and guarantee additional bonus pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Illinois nursing home workers threaten strike in midst of pandemic

RELATED: Front-line work during pandemic falls on women, minorities