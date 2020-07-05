Labor deal averts strike at dozens of Illinois nursing homes

The two-year contract would increase workers' pay to at least $15 per hour and guarantee additional bonus pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at dozens of Illinois nursing homes have called off a strike set for Friday morning after the workers' union reached a deal with nursing home owners.

Certified nursing assistants and food service and housekeeping employees were among those planning to walk out at 44 facilities starting Friday morning.

Staff at 20 more facilities planned to follow on Tuesday.

The Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois Indiana announced the tentative deal on a two-year contract Thursday.