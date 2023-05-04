'We're losing history' l Group holds protest to save old Rock Island County Courthouse as demolition nears

A 'silent protest' was held Wednesday outside of the building to try to save the structure from being torn down on its last day standing.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A group of people is fighting to the last day to save a Quad City landmark as the old Rock Island County Courthouse is set to be demolished.

Around a handful of people were part of a "silent protest" Wednesday to try to save the structure.

"This is our building," resident Beth Johnson said. "This is not a few people in power's building to destroy."

It was the group's last-ditch effort before crews are scheduled to take the building to the ground.

"We're losing history here," protest organizer Randy Brockway said. "We're losing a part of the past. It's disrespecting our ancestors who came before us and worked so far to build this building and operate it for 123 years. The building is solid, it's stone."

The more than turn-of-the-20th-century building has been the center of a preservation controversy for years.

"This building represents the heart of our community," supporter Greg Swanson said.

Top county leaders have said the facility is beyond repair due to its aging infrastructure. Officials also have said there are safety concerns because it's next to the justice center.

"Buildings like this sit this close together all the time," Brockway said.

Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said the county will turn the land into green space, but the county's long-term plan is to consolidate offices on the property.

"We're going to stand by this thing until they knock it down," Swanson said.

Construction crews tell News 8 that demolition is scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. Thursday. According to officials, it will likely take more than a month to complete.

The project is expected to cost more than $100,000.