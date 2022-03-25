Korn tour bus seen with apparent gunshot damage hours before concert at TaxSlayer Center

Davenport police responded on Friday to calls of a bus being struck overnight by gunfire on East Fourth Street, but has not confirmed who the bus belongs to.

MOLINE, Ill. — Just a few hours before the start of their concert at the TaxSlayer Center on Friday, one of the tour buses from the '90s metal band Korn was seen by News 8 with a repair patch for what appeared to be a single bullet hole on the side of the bus.

The group is in town for their worldwide tour with bands Chevelle and Code Orange to promote Korn's latest album "Requiem."

Posts on social media said the band's buses were shot while parked in Davenport, but Korn has yet to comment on the incident. Frontman Jonathan Davis posed for a picture at Abernathy's, a vintage shop in Davenport.

Davenport Police Department issued a press release, saying officers responded at 7:42 a.m. on Friday for calls of a bus getting struck overnight by gunfire in the 200 block of East Fourth Street.

Officers confirmed the bus had damage from a single gunshot and no other damage or injuries, according to the report.

As of Friday, Davenport police did not say whom the bus belonged to or whether the damaged bus was associated with Korn or the concert tour.

A police spokesman said the incident remains under investigation and no additional information was available.