Knoxville PD warns of area driveway repair scam, searching for suspect

KNOXVILLE, Ill. — The Knoxville Police Department has put out a call for information on a man they say scammed an elderly resident using driveway repair.

According to a Facebook post from Knoxville PD, on May 3, a man who called himself Jeremy T. Johnson and claimed to work for Johnson Blacktopping, spoke to an elderly resident, convincing them to pay him $500 to fill in cracks in their driveway.

The story goes on to say that the man then sealed the driveway without the owner's consent and introducing an additional $2,800 charge. The resident reportedly questioned the charge, but relented and wrote a check for the total $3,300.

The man then claimed that a nearby tree was damaging the driveway and needed to be trimmed. He then cut the tree's limb and charged an additional $3,500. The tree in question did not being to the resident, and it was on a neighbor's property.

Authorities describe the man as a tall, tan, balding white man. He was reportedly accompanied by another white man who was not described, and were seen driving an undescribed pickup truck.

Knoxville PD warns residents to take care and be mindful when hiring people for work.