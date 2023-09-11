Knox County Sheriff's Office warns public of scam phone calls

The scammer is demanding callers pay a bond settlement while on the phone or face arrest.

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Numerous reports have been made to the Knox County Sheriff's Office today about receiving calls from a "Sgt. Levi Brown" in the "warrants and citations division" at the department. According to the office, these calls are a scam and fake.

The scammer is demanding callers pay a bond settlement while on the phone or face arrest, according to a press release from the department.

The sheriff's office says it will not call to ask for money over the phone in order to avoid arrest. In addition, the department does not have an employee with the name "Levi Brown," and nor do they have a "warrants and citations division."