Knox County man arrested after his 3-month-old infant was found unresponsive

HENDERSON, Ill. — A Knox County man has been arrested after his 3-month-old infant was found unresponsive under his care. Officials say the injuries were sustained due to trauma.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Knox County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call about the infant and were dispatched to an apartment in Henderson, Illinois. Henderson Fire and the deputies started to administer CPR on the infant. According to a press release, first responders were able to stabilize the child and their heartbeat returned. Life Flight transported the infant to O.S.F. in Peoria.

After investigating the scene, detectives for the sheriff's office learned the infant was home with the father when the incident occurred. He has been identified as Treyshawn McClaren, 26, of Henderson.

On Wednesday afternoon, the day after, investigators received information from O.S.F. that the child's injuries were from trauma, according to the release. That evening, McClaren was arrested and taken into custody by the sheriff's office.

He has been charged with aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm under 13 and aggravated domestic battery, along with endangering the health and welfare of a child. According to the release, he was then booked into the Knox County Jail to await his detention hearing.

The Knox County State's Attorney's Office filed formal charges against McClaren on Thursday, Sept. 28. He has been placed on supervised release and will have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.

The Galesburg Police Department, the Department of Children and Family Services and the Knox State's Attorney's Office assisted in the case.