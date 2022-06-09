Knox County launches a new initiative to reduce gun violence

Officials are working to increase awareness about firearm restraining orders. The new campaign focuses on removing guns from potentially dangerous people.

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois' firearm restraining orders, also known as "Red Flag Laws" were adopted in 2019 as a gun control and protection measure. The Knox County State's Attorney wants its community members to better understand and enact the law.

The "red flag law" involves a firearm restraining order, which is a civil order that anyone can file. It temporarily or permanently removes firearms and Firearm Owner's Identification cards from individuals who are potential dangers to themselves or others.

The Knox County Red Flag Law Initiative launched September 6, aiming to increase public awareness of the laws.