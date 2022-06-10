Death investigation underway in Knox County, Illinois State Police confirm

Illinois State Police say the Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated for the investigation into the deaths of a man and woman in Abingdon.

ABINGDON, Ill. — A man and a woman were found dead in an Abingdon home Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi requested assistance from ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 to help with the death investigation at approximately 8 a.m. The bodies were found in a home along the 200 block of North Snapp St.

ISP says the Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated as part of the investigation.

As of Friday afternoon, the investigation "remains open and ongoing," according to ISP. No other details were released from the department.

