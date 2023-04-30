'He was a special man' | Knox County residents come together to honor Deputy Nicholas Weist

Weist was killed last year after being struck by a suspect's vehicle on US Highway 150.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Saturday marks one year since Deputy Nicholas Weist was struck and killed by a suspect's vehicle on US Highway 150. He was laying down a spike strip in an attempt to stop the vehicle. An emotional Galesburg community came together to honor Weist by unveiling a headstone on S Kellogg Street.

"It's shared its toll with the community," Former Sheriff David Clague said. "I think with our department, it's going to be long lasting."

Clague says he hired Weist and described him as, "one of a kind and never saw him angry."

"He did his job so well to the point where people would thank him for arresting him," Clague continued. "That speaks volume to the man he was."

The department worked alongside Reserve Artisan Ales to craft a beer that Nick would approve.

"They said they wanted a beer that would taste great after a long mountain bike ride," Reserve Artisan Ales' co-owner Blake Benedict said. "That's something Nick loved to do and this is our way to honor what he did for the community."

Erv Beckner, who was close with Weist, said, "this is a great way to honor a great man."

"Nick was a great community man, a great father, great husband," Beckner said. "He always wanted to help the community and make it a better place."

All proceeds from the beer sales will go to the Spoon River F.O.P. Lodge 427 for Deputy Nick Weist Scholarship fund.