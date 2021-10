Illinois State Police report a crash on I-74 in Knox County killed one person and injured two others.

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois State District 7 Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 74 at milepost 38 in Knox County on Monday, October 4.

Authorities confirmed one fatality, along two other people who have been transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Both westbound lanes of traffic will be closed for an extended period of time.