Detective Brett Buchen and Firefighter Brennan Kennedy named as Rock Island's police officer and firefighter of the year

The Knights of Columbus will host the 44th Annual Civic Awards on Sunday, Sept. 10 to honor the chosen police officer and firefighter.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Knights of Columbus Allouez Council No. 658 announced Detective Brett Buchen and Firefighter Brennan Kennedy as the 2023 Rock Island Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year.

Buchen and Kennedy will be honored at the 44th Annual Civic Awards on Sunday at the Stern Center, 1713 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The event will start with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by a dinner banquet at 6 p.m. The award presentations will take place after dinner.

Every year, the Knights recognize a Rock Island police officer and firefighter, chosen by their peers, for outstanding service.

Sarah Hayden, community engagement manager for Rock Island, wrote in a press release that the city is proud of the excellent customer service and level of commitment shown by Buchen and Kennedy.