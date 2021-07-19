Blue-9 hosts KLIMB Classic Dog Competition in Maquoketa

Nearly 400 dogs competed in the sports competition, with 200 winning awards.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Blue-9 Pet Products hosted its second annual KLIMB Classic Dog Competition in Maquoketa on Sunday, July 18 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

"There's some pretty incredible sports out here for a wide variety of different dog breeds," said Jamie Popper, Blue-9 business development manager.

The competition has four different games for pets to compete in. The games consisted of dock diving, fast cat, frisbee and farm hunt. Dogs are scored on their ability to run, jump, catch and hunt.

Popper explained that every dog has a special skill specific to their breed.

"Our dogs are bred for many different jobs, and it's fun to see them really be able to use their natural instincts in order to participate in these sports," said Popper.

People with pets who weren't competing also joined the festivities and supported their dog neighbors.

"A lot of the dogs are rescues and it brings people together, it's fun watching everybody compete and have fun," KLIMB Classic spectator Chelsea Lantz said.

Lantz is a dog groomer in the community and came to the KLIMB Classic to watch others compete and to see if her dogs wanted to try something new.

"Just having a little fun seeing what they, what they can do it, have fun with," said Lantz.

Pet parents who are competing said they've been training for this day for months.

"You can play fetch in your backyard all day long but the thrill that comes with the achievements and celebrating with friends," said Danielle Etzel, KLIMB Classic Dog competitor. "When you're at an event and you win a new title, or you get a new personal best it's really exciting."

Etzel's dog, Scramble, is a 9-month-old Belgian Malinois. She beat her personal record with a 15-feet 3-inch jump in the dock diving game.

“Which means she did not want a new title that I expected her to win but she did get a personal best, so like those things are always fun tradeoffs," said Etzel.

Pet owners say they get more out out of the event than an award.

"My dogs are my life, it's just different and it's nice to like enrich their lives in different ways," said Etzel.