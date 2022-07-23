Kiwanis Club of Moline celebrates 100 years

Founded in 1920, the club celebrated its centennial at Riverside Park.

MOLINE, Ill. — Kiwanis Club of Moline celebrated 100 years of community service.

Its festive event was at Riverside Park in Moline Saturday. The park is the same place the club built a popular tourist camp in the early 1900s.

The celebration was supposed to take place in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The Kiwanis organization has clubs all across the U.S., including ones in Davenport, Rock Island, and Bettendorf. Each group's focus is on volunteer community service, including helping youth and revitalizing parks.

"There's not really a of service organizations or community organizations that have lasted the test of time like that," Kiwanis Club of Moline President Cathie Rochau said. "So to think that we're a 100 years old, and doing community service all throughout that, I think that's pretty special."

The club also sponsored a 100th anniversary project at Riverside Park in 2020 after building two pickleball courts.