Kinna's House of Love prepares Christmas dinner for the homeless

With only one day left until Christmas one local organization is giving the gift of love and joy to the homeless.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Christmas is coming early for the homeless in Davenport as Kinna's House of Love prepares care packages and Christmas dinner Thursday.

"This month of the year is always kind of hard," said Luekinna Hodges, Kinna's House of Love CEO. "And to be out in a shelter where nobody calls or helps anybody, it seems like nobody loves you."

Hodges says she cooks Sunday dinner every week for the homeless at Humility of Mary Shelter in Davenport. The process of preparing the meals and care packages takes days in advance.

"The days that I'm in here alone, preparing all this food and making all these trays, I'm thinking about them. It's not about me; it's about serving," said Hodges.

This year she had a group of volunteers to help her serve the holiday gifts.

"People need help. Right now, it's the time for us to come together," said Hodges.

She says holidays can remind people of sadness instead of a cheerful spirit.

"I was homeless 12,14, and 15-year-old," said Hodges. "I just never can forget what that felt like."

Because of Hodge's experience, she says she wants to pay it forward on days like Christmas.

"A lot of them are still sleeping outside. And that just makes me want to cry every time I drive by," said Hodges.

This year, the group prioritized reminding people of hope with a message that someone cares.

"People still remember them. They mean something," said Karene Nagel, Volunteer. "That's the most important thing is that they're not invisible."