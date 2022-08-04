Quad Cities non-profit group asks for community support amid funding crisis

Kinnas House of Love will be forced to stop providing homemade meals to the homeless due to lack of funding.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kinnas House of Love is asking for community support in order to continue its mission. The non-profit started back in 2020 with the goal of helping the less fortunate in the Quad Cities area.

"We're very low in funding. A lot of the things I do, I don't get reimbursed or money for that. So it's just with the help of the community, that we're able to keep helping kids and feeding the less fortunate," said Luekinna Hodges, founder of Kinnas House of Love.

The funding is needed not only to purchase ingredients for her home-cooked meals but to buy items for care packages and coat drives. On average, it costs Hodges between $100 to $125 to feed 40 people.

"I'm just trusting God and trusting the community to come together with this," Hodges said. "To refill the deep freeze back up so we can keep it going."

The next fundraiser event will be at Cold Stone Creamery on April 5 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.