Worker injured at King's Material in Eldridge after getting stuck in conveyor belt

According to the Eldridge Police Department, the worker is in serious but stable condition, and the investigation will be handed over to OSHA.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker is in the hospital in serious condition after getting stuck in a conveyor belt at King's Material, according to the Eldridge Police Department.

On Thursday, Dec. 29 at about 1:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Eldridge King's Material building materials store alongside the fire department and MEDIC EMS after an injury was reported.

At the scene, the first responders found a worker had gotten stuck in a conveyor belt and sustained serious injuries.

The worker was extracted from the conveyor by a team of responders and airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital for emergency treatment.

The employee is reportedly in serious but stable condition, and will not be identified until all family members have been notified.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, will be turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

No further information has been released.

More From News 8