King's Harvest Pet Rescue encourages families to open up their homes to a cat, kitten

Right now, the adoption fee is $20 for a cat or kitten to help keep the animal shelter open.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — King's Harvest Pet Rescue is running a 75 percent off sale on cats and kittens. Right now, it just costs $20 to adopt a new feline friend.

The animal shelter says more than 20 cats need to find their forever home soon because the shelter is at capacity for the animal. A Department of Agriculture yearly survey found that the shelter had too many cats and kittens in temporary foster care.

The animals were placed in foster care when the shelter had to temporarily shutdown because of the pandemic in the spring.

"The worst case scenario is we get shut down," Vet Tech Gabrielle Week says. "We won't take cats until the end of the year, which means they'll be left outside and left to fend for themselves. (Cats will) still be in pretty bad situations, and that's taking its toll on all of us."