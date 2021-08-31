King's Harvest halving adoption cost through September 1

The shelter is cutting prices through Wednesday to make room for animals rescued from Hurricane Ida.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A local animal shelter is preparing for an influx of rescues by giving a huge discount on adoptions through Wednesday.

King's Harvest Pet Rescue, which operates out of Davenport, Iowa, is slashing prices for adoptions by half for adult dogs and cats through Wednesday, September 1.

The shelter is holding the sale to make room at the shelter for animals displaced out of the South by Hurricane Ida, saying that they need to clear space because the shelter is currently full.

The rescue's Facebook page is currently decorated with pictures and post highlighting some of the pets that are currently up for adoption.