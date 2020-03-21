King's Harvest animal shelter encourages adoption before closing on Monday

The shelter took in ten new dogs to hopefully adopt out with many others on Sunday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you're looking for some extra companionship during pandemic isolation, the King's Harvest has you covered.



The pet rescue will be opening on Sunday, March 21st from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to adopt out as many of its animals as it can before closing up the Monday after.

Starting on Monday, March 22nd, the shelter will only be open by appointment for a few weeks to comply with social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The shelter says that the isolation period is the perfect time to get a new pet, especially given the extra time that can be spent to train a pet and get it accustomed to its new home.