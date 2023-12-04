Kimberly Car City offering discounts after hail damages hundreds of cars

The dealership is selling new and used cars at a reduced price before they're fixed.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Recent severe weather in the Quad City Area is putting some people back in the driver's seat.

The Kimberly Car City dealership in Davenport is offering discounts after about 400 of their vehicles were damaged last week by hail that was at least as big as a golf ball.

It left most cars with several dents on the front part of the hood.

Now, the dealership is selling new and used cars at a reduced price before they're fixed.

"That gets passed on to the customers who don't mind driving a car with a couple dents," said Kimberly Car City vice president Dale Zude.

The company expects to have the vehicles repaired in the next three to four weeks.

"If somebody wants to buy a car and have an extra down payment or need to lower their payment, right now is the time," Zude said.

Zude said potential buyers should note that with warmer weather the area has seen for a few days, the dents are likely to reduce on their own because of the heat.