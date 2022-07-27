Iowa Supreme Court: Gov. Reynolds to make 5th appointment Wednesday at noon

Brent Appel retired from the court earlier in July. Reynolds will select from three finalists: William Miller, Alan Heavens and David May.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will make her fifth appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court Wednesday at noon following the retirement of Justice Brent Appel.

The Iowa Supreme Court recently reversed a 2018 decision that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution, clearing the way for lawmakers to severely limit or even ban abortion in the state.

A lawsuit over the state's 24-hour waiting period for abortions has been sent back to district court following the high court's reversal, meaning the law is now in effect.

The finalists to replace Appel are:

William Miller, Attorney, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, Des Moines

Alan Heavens, District Court Judge, First Judicial District, Garnavillo

David May, Judge, Iowa Court of Appeals, Polk City