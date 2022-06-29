Gov. Reynolds says court reviews, not special session, is next step for Iowa abortion laws

With the cases going through the courts, the governor said there is no need for a special legislative session at this time.

BELMOND, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday said Iowa's abortion laws will go to the courts system, not the Iowa Legislature, as the next step following Roe v. Wade being overturned.

She is asking the Iowa Supreme Court to rehear a lawsuit over the state's 24-hour waiting period, a law previously signed into place but struck down by a district court judge in 2020.

Reynolds also wants a district court to lift the injunction on the fetal heartbeat bill, which would ban abortions after six weeks. She signed that into law in 2018, but it was also blocked by the courts.

With the cases going through the courts, the governor said there is no need for a special legislative session.

"No, right now wouldn't do any good to call a special session. This is the route that we need to take," she said. "We've got two laws, you know, in place, and so we're going to move forward with that. We'll wait and see what the ruling is based on that, and then we'll reassess after that point."

The timeline remains to be seen according to Reynolds, who added it's in the courts' hands. A request on the 24-hour waiting period is due Friday.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has withdrawn from the case. Attorney Alan Ostergren will represent the state.

