LIVE: Closing arguments underway in Kim Potter trial

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge delivered closing arguments on behalf of the state Monday morning after Judge Regina Chu gave the jury its instructions for deliberation.

10:30 a.m.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge delivered closing arguments on behalf of the state. She opened by saying that Daunte Wright’s family will have an empty seat at their table this Christmas. “At the heart of it, this case is very simple,” she said. “It’s a case about the defendant’s reckless handling of her firearm and it’s about her culpable negligence.” Eldridge doubled down on the point argued during witness testimony that Potter had decades of experience and firearms training, and that she was up to date on the most recent policies for the Brooklyn Center Police Department. “This case is about the defendant’s rash and reckless conduct,” she said.

Eldridge says there's always risk when officers pull people over. But there was not actual threat here. "It doesn't mean that every time and officer approaches a driver, she can shoot them dead."

Eldridge walked through video of Daunte Wright’s shooting frame by frame, pointing out how close her gun was to Officer Luckey’s face when she pulled the trigger. “Responsible officers know not to blindly draw their weapons and press the trigger,” Eldridge argued, saying they’re “acutely aware of the risks of getting it wrong.” Eldridge said that Potter chose to take on the responsibility of becoming a police officer, but failed in that responsibility. “She betrayed her badge and she betrayed her oath, she betrayed Daunte Wright and her fellow officers too. And her conduct was criminal.”

Before closing, Eldridge reminded the jury that their job is to come to a decision without sympathy. "This case is not about remorse, it’s about the defendant's actions in shooting and killing Daunte Wright."

9 a.m.

Before the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments, Judge Regina Chu read instructions to the jury. The jury will use those instructions to determine if Kim Potter is guilty or not guilty of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. The prosecution will have had to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Potter is guilty of those charges. Chu defined those charges for the jury under Minnesota law, and the elements required to determine if Potter is guilty of them. For the jury to find Kim Potter guilty of first-degree manslaughter, the prosecution had to prove the following beyond a reasonable doubt:

The death of Daunte Wright

The defendant caused the death of Daunte Wright

Wright’s death was caused by Potter’s committing the crime of reckless handling or use of a firearm

Potter committed the crime of reckless use or handling of a firearm with such force or violence that the death of another person or great bodily harm was reasonably foreseeable

Wright’s death took place on April 11, 2021 in Hennepin County

For the jury to find Potter guilty of second-degree manslaughter, the prosecution had to prove the following beyond a reasonable doubt:

The death of Daunte Wright

Potter caused the Wright’s death by culpable negligence and created unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm

Wright’s death took place on April 11, 2021 in Hennepin County

Culpable negligence is defined as intentional conduct that the defendant, in this case Kim Potter, may not have intended to be harmful but an ordinary and reasonably prudent person would recognize as involving a strong possibility of injury to others.

The state rested its case on Thursday, Dec. 16. After calling several witnesses on Thursday, including use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames and several character witnesses for Potter, the defense brought out another expert witness on Friday -- Dr. Laurence Miller.

Dr. Miller, a psychologist, author and professor with expertise in clinical, neuro and police psychology, defined for the courtroom the concept of “action errors.” Miller explained that action errors occur when a person “intends to do one thing, think you’re doing it, but do something else and later realize it.”

During cross examination, prosecutor Erin Eldridge wanted to question Miller about an interview he did with Potter after the shooting, but Judge Chu sustained the defense’s objection to do so.

The jury heard from Kim Potter herself on Friday, the final witness for the defense. In emotional testimony, Potter described the "chaotic" moment when Brooklyn Center Officer Anthony Luckey attempted to arrest Daunte Wright.

Potter broke down as she described the ensuing “struggle” and said she remembered yelling, “Taser.”

"And then he told me I shot him," she said as she covered her face and broke into tears.

"I'm sorry it happened! I'm so sorry." Potter says as she starts sobbing during cross examination.



Eldridge: You know deadly force was unwarranted and unreasonable.



"I didn't want to hurt anybody"



Eldridge’s cross examination mostly focused on Potter’s training. She showed Potter the BCPD’s Taser training policy, which states all trainings should include practicing drawing one’s Taser. Potter agreed that the purpose of that training was to reduce the risk of accidentally drawing a firearm.

Through tears, Potter said she didn't plan or want to use deadly force.

"I didn't want to hurt anybody," Potter said.

