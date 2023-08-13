6-year-old in Kewanee accesses gun in home, shoots own hand

Police gathered statements and executed a search warrant to get evidence from the home in the 400 block of Rice St.

KEWANEE, Ill. — A 6-year-old child shot themselves in the hand after finding a gun in their home on Sunday, according to a release from the Kewanee Police Department.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, officers from the Kewanee Police Department responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the 400 block of Rice Street.

Officers talked with witnesses, who told them that a vehicle had just left the area at a high speed. Officers then learned that a private vehicle had arrived at OSF St. Luke Hospital in Kewanee carrying a gunshot victim.

The victim was a 6-year-old child, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to their left hand.

Kewanee Police Department detectives and crime scene technicians were called in to assist officers with the investigation. The department gathered statements and executed a search warrant to gather evidence from the home in the 400 block of Rice St.

The investigation indicates that the 6-year-old was "able to access a handgun in their residence and discharged one round into their left hand," according to the release.