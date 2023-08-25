Kewanee police arrest 2 juveniles in connection to school shooting threat

Police found an AK-47-style rifle, a magazine and ammunition in connection to the two teenagers.

KEWANEE, Ill. — On Thursday, Aug. 24 around 4 p.m., the Kewanee Police Department was notified of a potential school shooting threat at Kewanee High School and conducted an investigation.

Two male juveniles, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, were arrested in connection to the threat, according to a press release from the department. They were arrested for falsely making terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition — after a firearm and paraphernalia were found in one of the teenager's residences.

When notified about the threat, officers were informed that the 16-year-old had been sending messages in a group chat for the high school via Snapchat "indicating that he was going [to] commit a shooting," the release states. A photo of a rifle and loaded magazine were sent as well.

Officers were able to identify the 16-year-old and placed him under arrest.

Further investigation led police to a 14-year-old who was in communication with the other suspect. The photo of the rifle came from the 14-year-old who "advised the 16-year-old to send the photo of the gun" to the high school group chat. The 14-year-old also told him to "say he will shoot up the school" and that "he would give him the gun if he needs it," according to the release.

After identifying the 14-year-old, police went to the suspect's residence and spoke with him and his grandmother. While speaking with them, police saw plain-view evidence and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Officers found an AK-47-style rifle, a magazine for the rifle, and 7.62x39 mm ammunition for it.

The 14-year-old was also arrested and charged with the preliminary offenses of conspiracy to make false terroristic threats, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card. The 16-year-old was also charged with conspiracy to make false terroristic threats, a class two felony.

Police gathered statements and both juveniles "were released to the custody of their guardians," the release states. Both were issued juvenile referral forms and will appear in juvenile court at the Henry County Courthouse.

The press release from the police department states the following:

"At this time, the Kewanee Police Department does not believe there to be an imminent threat to the school or the students. However, there will still be a police presence at the school and associated events to help ease any concerns of parents or community members. The Kewanee Police Department would like to thank Kewanee School District officials for their cooperation in conjunction with this successful investigation. The Kewanee Police Department would also like to remind citizens and students to immediately inform school officials and law enforcement of any potential statements that could endanger the safety of our area schools."

