Kewanee Police: Teenagers break into cars, attack man

Kewanee Police are asking for the public's help in catching 3 teens believed to be responsible for recent car break-ins that was caught on camera.

KEWANEE, Ill. — The rash of car break-ins around the Quad City Area is impacting several communities.

The latest happened in Kewanee in which turned violent after defending personal property.

Kewanee Police said the search is on to catch those responsible and that's with the help of it being all caught on camera.

"He was still a little shocked," resident David Bishop, Jr. said.

That's after police say a handful of cars were the target of thieves early morning on Thursday, Sept. 23 in Kewanee.

"When he called 911, he was absolutely astonished at what happened," Kewanee Police detective Rosa Rushing said.

Kewanee Police said the call came in of a man needing help after someone broke into his vehicle just after 4 a.m. along the 800 block of See Street.

"I leave for work early in the morning so I always see kids out walking around," resident Jason Shafer said.

"It happened so quickly," Rushing said.

Police said the man heard his dog barking and then spotted thieves, who were teenagers, in the act. The homeowner held down one of the teens but then two others ran up and began hitting the victim.

"That's a majority concern that this could have gotten out of hand," Rushing said.

Police believe the suspects started off in another part of town before the fight.

"There was this surveillance footage to capture it," Rushing said.

Door bell camera caught the teens in a driveway off of the 1000 block of North East Street an hour earlier.

"My nieces car across town got broken into also," Shafer said.

A neighbor tells News 8 his cars were likely the next target.

"They might of hit my place next but being that he had caught them or caught them in the act, they didn't make it to my house," Bishop said.

Residents are now on high alert and preparing for similar incidents in the future.

"Now I'm definitely going to get some cameras," Shafer said.

"This is a pretty quiet neighborhood," Bishop said.

Police said these situations are preventable.

"Locking our vehicles is part of the solution," Rushing said.

"Hopefully they learn their lesson," Bishop said.

Police said the man attacked suffered minor injuries. He was hit on the back of the head with a bag of change and left with some scratches.

The victim described one of the suspects as possibly a white or Hispanic male, 15-18 years old, around 6'0"-6'1" with a skinny build. The second suspect was described as a Black male, about 15-18 years old 5'9"-5'10" with a skinny build. The third suspect was described as white male, around 15-18 years old, about 5'9"-5'10" with a heavier build.

Kewanee police have increased patrols in the areas where the thieves hit. A car part inside one vehicle was the highest value of stolen property reported.

The public is reminded to lock your car doors.