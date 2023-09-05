Rock Island man assaults police officer, breaks into Kewanee Harley Davidson

The suspect has been identified as Lucas Owens, 42, of Rock Island.

KEWANEE, Ill. — A Rock Island man has been arrested for assaulting an officer after breaking into Reiman's Harley Davidson in Kewanee, according to a press release from the Kewanee Police Department.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, police were dispatched to the motorcycle store on North Main Street after receiving a report of a man breaking in.

The suspect, who has been identified as Lucas Owens, 42, of Rock Island, was located in an alley by the building. After being confronted by police, Owens started punching the officer. According to the release, the officer was able to control the subject and received assistance from other officers at the scene. One officer did deploy his Taser during the incident.

Owens was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the release states. Ambulance personnel assisted the officer who was assaulted. He was treated for minor scratches and swelling by his left eye.

After being released from the hospital, Owens was detained at the Henry County Jail and faces numerous preliminary charges. They include:

criminal damage to property (class A misdemeanor)

burglary (class 2 felony)

resisting a peace officer (class B misdemeanor)

criminal trespass to real property (class B misdemeanor)

driving on a revoked license (class A misdemeanor)

unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (class 3 felony)

aggravated DUI (class 4 felony)

aggravated battery to a police officer (class 2 felony)