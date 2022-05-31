Kewanee police ask for help in search for missing Bryan N. Metelski

Metelski has been missing since April 10 from Darien, and his car was later found in Kewanee.

KEWANEE, Ill. — Kewanee Police are asking for any information the public may have on missing man Bryan N. Metelski.

In a Facebook post published by the Kewanee Police Department on May 25, authorities asked for help in the search for 21-year-old Bryan Metelski.

Metelski was last seen on April 10 in Darien, IL, and his car was later found in Kewanee.

He has brown eyes and hair, weighs about 160 pounds, and is 6 feet tall.

Authorities say that he is considered endangered due to health and medicinal concerns.