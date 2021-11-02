Tuesday night fire displaces Kewanee family

A Kewanee family has lost their home after a strong fire left it heavily damaged Tuesday night.
According to the Kewanee Fire Department, crews were alerted to the fire on Vine Street at about 10:34 p.m. on February 9.
Firefighters arrived to find the structure significantly damaged by the blaze and heavy smoke pouring from the roof, as seen in video footage taken by a neighbor.
The family who lived in the residence was not injured, but they have been displaced by the incident. Crews remained on the scene until about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.