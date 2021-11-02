Tuesday night fire displaces Kewanee family

A Kewanee family lost their home to due heavy smoke and fire damage Tuesday night.

According to the Kewanee Fire Department, crews were alerted to the fire on Vine Street at about 10:34 p.m. on February 9.

Firefighters arrived to find the structure significantly damaged by the blaze and heavy smoke pouring from the roof, as seen in video footage taken by a neighbor.

The family who lived in the residence was not injured, but they have been displaced by the incident. Crews remained on the scene until about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.