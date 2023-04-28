KENT breaking ground on $80M cat litter factory in Muscatine

The new manufacturing plant will bring around 30 jobs to the area.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — It's the cat's meow for Muscatine: KENT Corporation broke ground on an $80 million factory on April 27.

The location will be the largest manufacturing facility for natural cat litter in the world, at a size of over 113,000 square feet.

The facility will be operated by KENT's subsidiary KENT Pet Group, which specializes in the "World's Best Cat Litter" product.

"This is a very natural place for us to want to continue to grow," KENT Pet Group President Steve Gordon said.

The company is based in Muscatine but considered locations across the country for the new facility; however, planners decided to keep their paws firmly planted on home turf.

"It's in the middle of the Corn Belt. This is a plant-based ingredient, we use local ingredients, and we have deep relationships with our supplier base," Gordon said.

The 70 acres of land are just nearby the KENT Distribution Center, which leaders say will help greatly with logistics.

"The amount of product that would go through this facility will continue to support local agriculture in a very impactful way," Gordon added.

Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark explained how the project came about with the city's help.

"KENT leadership reached out in early January, regarding this potential project," he said. "During the council meeting, when we decided to work with them, it was unanimous that we are extremely supportive of this project."

He added that the new jobs and economic impact will draw more people to the city — a development he is excited for.

We're attracting people to want to actually live work and play in Muscatine so this means everything," he said.

The groundbreaking also came at the same time KENT Pet Group is celebrating 25 years in business.

"This is the start of another long legacy of investment here," Gordon said.