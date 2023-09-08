Flex your photography skills in the Keep Iowa Beautiful Photography Contest

The 14th annual contest will have two rounds with cash prizes for first, second and third places.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Keep Iowa Beautiful, a nonprofit dedicated to maintaining statewide economic and cultural health, is taking submissions for their 14th annual photography contest until Dec. 16.

Each of the five categories aims to highlight Iowa's environment and residents, as well as the talent of the state's photographers.

A $5 entry fee is required for each photo in the contest.

Categories include:

Iowa Landscape: Any depictions of the Iowa landscape, such as farm fields, rolling hills and wooded forests.

Iowa Water: Any of Iowa's water systems, such as rivers, streams, ponds and lakes.

Iowa Cities: Depictions of urban centers, such as cities, street scenes and urban landmarks.

Iowans in Action: Any Iowans at work or play, biking, running, fishing, hunting and hiking.

Iowa Wildlife: Any depictions of Iowan animals and bugs, such as mammals, fish, birds and bugs.

In the first phase of the contest, first, second and third-place winners will be chosen for each category. First place photos receive $100, second place receives $75 and third place receives $50.

The first-place winners from each category will be posted on Keep Iowa Beautiful's social media, where the public can vote to select the Public Favorite Photo. The winner will receive an additional $100.

At the same time, the Robert D. Ray Best of Show Awards will be announced after consideration by a panel. Additional prize money is awarded to the three winners — $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.

To enter a photo in the contest, you can submit it on Keep Iowa Beautiful's website.