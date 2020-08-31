Kanye West to appear on Iowa ballots after state dismisses nomination objections

Campaign petitions for president require 1,500 signatures from at least 10 counties in Iowa.

Kanye West will officially be on Iowa ballots as a 2020 candidate for president.

The State Objection Panel—comprised of Secretary of State Paul Pate, Auditor Rob Sand and Attorney General Tom Miller—met Monday and dismissed two objections that had been filed against West's candidacy.

One objection claimed there were "...inauthentic signatures and/or not enough legitimate signatures on his [West's] nomination papers to qualify for the ballot for the November 3 election."

According to the Iowa Secretary of State's office, campaign petitions for president require 1,500 signatures from at least 10 counties.

Additional requirements for presidential candidates are as follows:

Must be at least 35 years old at time of inauguration

Must be a natural-born citizen

Must have been a US resident for at least 14 years at the time of the election

A second objection claimed West "...is holding himself out as an unaffiliated candidate in Iowa, despite being registered with the Republican party."

