Kane Brown is latest 2022 Iowa State Fair Grandstand act

Kane Brown is set to perform at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand this August with special guest Jessie James Decker.
The Iowa State Fair made the announcement Wednesday morning.
Brown is a five-time American Music Award winner. Billboard has called him "the future of country" and Time said he's one of "31 People Changing the South".
Brown and Decker will perform Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday and cost between $45-$90.
Brown joins Nelly, Brooks & Dunn, Skillet, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and John Crist as acts already announced for this year's Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.
The 2022 Iowa State Fair runs from Aug. 11 through Aug. 21.
