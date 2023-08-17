Knox County Sheriff seeking donations for K-9 Brenna's medical bills, new K-9 and equipment

After one K-9 unexpectedly passed away in May, the department's only other K-9 has been out of service for extensive medical treatment.

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is seeking donations for its K-9 program after a string of "recent tragedies."

In May 2023, the department's K-9 Juri unexpectedly passed away from a medical incident, according to a press release.

The office's one other working K-9, Brenna, has been recently diagnosed with a medical condition that has temporarily sidelined her from service over the past few months. K-9 Brenna has also had to undergo extensive treatment at the University of Illinois Animal Medical Facility.

Now, the department is asking the community for donations. The money brought in for the K-9 program will go toward K-9 Brenna's medical expenses, purchasing a new K-9, handler training, as well as vehicle and equipment upgrades, after the sheriff's office noted the current K-9 equipment is outdated.

The combination of medical expenses, Juri's passing, and aging equipment have all put a "hardship" on the office that the sheriff says cannot be accounted for in the budget.

In a press release, the department outlined the need and use of a robust K-9 team, saying:

"The Knox County Sheriff's Office is dedicated to serving and protecting the citizens of Knox County. The K9s are used daily to search for a multitude of illegal drugs and contraband in our communities, locate fleeing suspects, locate children or elderly that are reported missing, locate hidden evidence, and conduct community outreach programs to build a bond with all members of our community."

Donations can be made through the department's GoFundMe page or mailed to 152 S. Kellogg St. Galesburg, IL 61401.

Sponsors will receive a receipt and K-9 sponsor sticker. The sheriff's office also says it will be presenting its "generous donors" with a sponsor decal.