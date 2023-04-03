Rollover crash near Fulton severely injuries two juveniles early Saturday

According to police, the car overcorrected into a ditch, struck a tree and rolled over, seriously injuring the minor driver and passenger.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FULTON, Ill. — Two minors are in the hospital with severe injuries after a rollover crash early Saturday morning, according to a news release from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

On March 4 at about 1:10 a.m., Whiteside County deputies responded to Illinois Route 84 and U.S.-30 after a rollover crash was reported.

After arriving at the scene, investigators determined that the car was traveling north on Route 84 between the Union Pacific railroad tracks and U.S. 30 when it drove onto the west shoulder, overcorrected, hit a ditch, struck a tree and rolled over.

The driver and passenger, both juveniles of undescribed age, were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

Neither victim has been identified.