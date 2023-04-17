Sheriff's office: Juvenile killed in UTV accident near Stockton, Illinois on Saturday

Stockton Community School District 206 identified the child killed as Eli Henderson, a sixth-grader at Stockton Middle School.

STOCKTON, Ill. — A Stockton Middle School student died Saturday night after the UTV he was operating crashed into a stump, flipped and pinned him down.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened Saturday at 3004 S Fairway Road in rural Stockton just before 4:15 p.m. First responders found that two juveniles had been thrown from the UTV after it struck a stump on private property.

Stockton Community School District 206 identified the child killed as Eli Henderson, a sixth-grader at Stockton Middle School. The sheriff's office says he had been pinned under the UTV in the accident. Stockton EMS personnel transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An announcement posted on the district's website Sunday says counselors are available at the school for any student or staffer needing assistance during this time.

The identity and condition of the other child injured in this accident are unknown at this time. The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation into the incident.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.