Juvenile hospitalized after being struck by car in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A child was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday evening after a car crash.

The accident, which saw a car strike a person happened around 6:30 p.m. on August near Davenport West High School on Locust Street.

According to police, the victim was a juvenile and was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Information about the incident is still limited.