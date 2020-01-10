Jumer's Casino could have new owners by mid-2021

The current owner, Delaware North, announced it signed an agreement to sell the facility to Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Jumer's Casino and Hotel could soon have new owners.

The current owner, Delaware North, announced it signed an agreement to sell the facility to Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. which operates casinos in Colorado, Missouri, Mississippi and Delaware.

If the sale is approved it would not be finalized until mid-2021.

Jumer's first opened in 1992 in downtown Rock Island as one of the first riverboat casinos in Illinois. Its current location opened in 2008.