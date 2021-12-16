Jordan Catholic School surprises student teacher with graduation ceremony

This graduate received a special surprise from students and staff after Western Illinois University cancelled in-person ceremonies at their Quad Cities campus.

MOLINE, Ill. — After not being able to walk the stage at her college graduation, student teacher Mackenzie Dunbar got her own surprise ceremony at Jordan Catholic School.

The Western Illinois graduate was brought to tears on Thursday after seeing what students and staff did for her after WIU in-person ceremonies were cancelled at the Quad Cities campus.

"The love and support I've gotten from Jordan (Catholic School) since day one has been overwhelming," Mackenzie said. "I think today it all came together and "I'm just feeling thankful for this opportunity."

The festivities were complete with a podium, diploma, music, and Mackenzie even tossed her cap in the air after the ceremony. Both of her parents were in attendance for the celebration.

"It's been a very trying time for her with Covid and I just couldn't be more proud of who she is and where she's at in life and what the future holds for her," said Dawn Dunbar, Mackenzie's mom.