Yes, this silhouette of Johnny Cash on a water tower looks like it's urinating

The water tower in Kingland, Arkansas, has sprung a leak in a delicate spot ... right on the groin of a Johnny Cash silhouette.

KINGSLAND, Ark. — Kingsland, Arkansas has a real "Cash flow" problem this week.

Someone shot the water tower of Johnny Cash's birthplace in a sensitive area last week and it's turning out to be a pretty expensive prank.

Some residents are even calling the leak, "the biggest news in Kingsland."

The shot sprung a relatively small leak, but it's causing big problems.

Kingsland Mayor Luke Neal said the town is "losing about 30,000 gallons of water per day."

Now it's costing the town about $200 each day-- totaling about $1,200 so far.

"You kind of run on a tighter budget in small towns like this, because really all you've got to work with... things like this can set you back a little bit," Neal said.

And while Mayor Neal is frustrated, he's also, a little impressed.

"Just the placement of where it was at I mean it was, you could tell someone was trying to be funny," Neal said.

It appears this shooter set their sights on something a little more specific than just the tower, but right at the crotch of the Johnny Cash silhouette painted on it.

One resident exclaiming, "It looks like Johnny Cash is peeing on the grass."

But it certainly *walks the line* between comedy and vandalism. Some residents saying it's "ridiculous" and "sad" and that it's wasteful.

But it's not the first time this water tower has been shot. Mayor Neal saying it happened in 1993 as well.

And even though the town spent $300,000 in repairs less than a year ago, they'll have to go through the process again.

"We'll have to drain 50,000 gallons of water out of the tank, we'll have to run the city off of line pressure straight from the well," Neal added.

And despite some discoloration, the Mayor said the water still is and will continue to be safe to drink.

As the sheriffs office works to find out— who shot Johnny Cash.

"At the end of the day, you still gotta pay for things that you've done when you cause damage,' Neal said.

Mayor Neal said the last time this happened, it was a $10,000 fine and a felony charge.

Town officials expect to repair the water tower later this week.