The grant money will go towards three different groups: families who live and work in John Deere home communities, smallholder farmers and John Deere employees.

The John Deere Foundation is committing $200 Million in investments over the next ten years.

Half of the money will go towards families who live and work in John Deere's home communities. $50 Million will benefit smallholder farmers across the world and $50 Million will be invested in John Deere employees.

The grants will go towards things like education, meals and volunteering. The foundation's president Nate Clark says the rollout of grants has already begun this year, benefitting local organizations like United Way Quad Cities and Riverbend Foodbank.

"Not only do (these organizations) serve vulnerable segments (of the population) and work in these neighborhoods, they navigate these programs during COVID-19, so after they'll have greater impact," Clark says.

Clark says this commitment both recognizes greater need in the community because of the pandemic and anticipates the likely need for more resources in the future.

These investments will reach more than 15 million farmers and at least a million children in under-served communities. In the next few months, the Foundation will announce key grants that show investment rollout.