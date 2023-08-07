Day 1 of the JDC's Concert on the Course creating lots of excitement

Darius Rucker performed on Saturday and Blake Shelton is set to perform on Sunday.

SILVIS, Ill. — Throughout the week, many golf fans have been taking in the sights at the TPC Deere Run during the John Deere Classic.

During day three of the tournament, golf fan Paul Incapreo says this has been the most fun he's had the tournament.

"The sun is out beautiful while they're golfing," Incapreo said. "Lots of great people, it's been a great crowd, overall it's been a blast."

Many of these fans know the game of golf takes a lot of patience. But on Saturday, it wasn't just golf fans being patient.

The course was filled with more people, especially with many coming out for the first-ever 'Concert on the Course' with Grammy-Award winning country star Darius Rucker performing on Saturday.

One spectator said, "My husband wanted to watch golf and I wanted to watch the concert so here we are for both of them!"

The show began after the final putt dropped and many fans say the show was off the charts.

"The experience was just amazing," Incapreo added. "Having the set near the 18th hole was awesome. I love Darius Rucker and country music in general and I hope they bring this back!"

Blake Shelton is set to perform tomorrow after the end of Round 4.

